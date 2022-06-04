Local

Massachusetts

Massachusetts Democrats Gather for State Party Convention

By The Associated Press

Massachusetts Democrats are gathering in Worcester for their state party convention Saturday as they try to map out a way to regain the governor’s office while retaining control of virtually every other source of political power in the state.

Attorney General Maura Healey and state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz are both hoping to win the top office in November, but must first go head-to-head in the primary.

To win a spot on the September ballot, each must win the backing of at least 15% of party delegates. Whoever wins the primary will face off against the victor of the Republican run-off.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
