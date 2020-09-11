Commemorative ceremonies to mark 19 years since the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11 will be held virtually Friday to pay tribute to the victims safely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Charlie Baker is presiding over a three-part commemoration service starting at 8:30 a.m. Friday. The ceremony includes the lowering of the flag, a moment of silence and a reading of the names of the 206 victims who lived in or had ties to Massachusetts. First Lady Lauren Baker is also slated to attend.

Baker later participates in the virtual Massachusetts Fallen Firefighters Memorial Annual Ceremony at 5 p.m.

The state’s official annual commemoration to honor those who lost their lives is being hosted by the Massachusetts 9/11 Fund, who said they wanted to "ensure that we maintained a dignified and meaningful remembrance of our loved ones."

Other speakers at the observance include Attorney General Maura Healey, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, Boston Police Commissioner William Gross and House Speaker Robert DeLeo. The service includes the presentation of the 2020 Madeline Amy Sweeney Award for Civilian Bravery, presided over by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito.

Meanwhile, there will not be a formal wreath laying this year at the 9/11 Victims Memorial at the Boston Public Garden. A wreath will be dropped off around 8 a.m., however.

An appointment-only Day of Service Blood Drive at Big Night Live is being held Friday afternoon, sponsored jointly by the American Red Cross, Big Night Entertainment Group and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. After being forced to close in March, Boston-based Big Night Entertainment Group has transformed their brand new music venue Big Night Live, into a Red Cross blood drive donation center.

In 2009, Congress declared 9/11 a National Day of Service and Remembrance under bipartisan federal law.