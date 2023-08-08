Local

severe weather

Thousands of power outages reported in Mass. as strong storms move through

By Matt Fortin

As powerful storms wipe through Massachusetts, power has been knocked out for thousands in the Bay State.

According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, there were 9,353 customers without power as of around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday.

There was a major concentration of outages in communities between Boston and Worcester, including Holliston, Dover and Medway.

There were also pockets of outages in the Haverhill area, and in the southeastern Massachusetts communities of Fall River, Dartmouth.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Falmouth and Mashpee, on the Cape, had nearly 4,000 outages between the two towns.

Tuesday's storms have prompted tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings, with intense downpours and a possibly touchdown in the Mattapoisett and Rochester area.

The pouring rain has led to street flooding across eastern Massachusetts, even trapping several vehicles because of the high waters.

More weather news

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Roads flooded across Mass., numerous vehicles trapped in high water

forecast 3 hours ago

FIRST ALERT: Flooding storms pound Mass., sparking tornado warnings

This article tagged under:

severe weather
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us