Roads flooded across Mass., numerous vehicles trapped in high water

Heavy rains are causing flash flooding across parts of eastern Massachusetts on Tuesday morning, and multiple cars are reportedly trapped in flood waters in at least one area town.
Natick police said there is heavy flooding on Route 9 at Route 27, with multiple stranded vehicles. Motorists are being urged to avoid the area and to avoid driving through flooded roads.
Flooding was also reported on Route 9 in Wellesley.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Other areas of Wellesley also experienced serious flooding.
In Somerville, a driver had to be rescued from a flooded car on McGrath Highway.
Heavy flooding was also reported on Interstate 95 in the Newton-Needham area, according to Only In Boston.
And police in Lawrence said that Parker Street between Market and Merrimack streets is closed due to flooding.
Wilmington police said Lowell Street is closed to all traffic from Woburn to Cross street due to heavy flooding in the roadway.
Route 9 in Framingham is also flooded out.
A car was also trapped in high water on Third Avenue in Needham, although other traffic was moving around it.
The MBTA reported at 11:17 a.m. that the Griggs Street station on the Green Line's B branch is temporarily closed due to flooding. All trains will bypass the station.
In Portsmouth, New Hampshire, firefighters reported that a tree was down amid a flash flood warning.
Road flooding was also reported in nearby Exeter, New Hampshire.
Flash flood warnings were issued for parts of Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Rhode Island. Three separate tornado warnings were also issued in Massachusetts but they have since expired.