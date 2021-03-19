Massachusetts Pushes Back Tax Filing Deadline to May 17

Massachusetts is pushing back its tax filing deadline to match up with a decision by the federal government to move the federal deadline from April 15 to May 17 this year.

Massachusetts taxpayers do not need to file any forms or contact the Department of Revenue directly to qualify for the automatic state tax extension.

All Massachusetts taxpayers who received more than $8,000 in total gross income in calendar year 2020 must file a state personal income tax return electronically or send it postmarked by midnight May 17.

Taxpayers are encouraged to file their tax returns electronically.

If you're going to download tax documents and file online, you may want to make sure your technology is able to keep your information safe and secure.