Massachusetts to expand financial aid programs for college students

The state of Massachusetts plans to expand financial aid programs that will benefit more than 20,000 college students in the Bay State, according to Gov. Maura Healey.

That expansion, said Healey, will help about 25,000 students attending the state's public community colleges, state universities, and the University of Massachusetts.

The governor will make an announcement at about 10 a.m. at Salem University.

She will be joined by Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, Secretary of Education Patrick Tutwiler, and college and university presidents.