Multiple-vehicle crash with fuel tanker spill on Route 3 in Billerica

Massachusetts State Police and firefighters are at the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash involving a fuel tanker spill on Route 3 north in Billerica on Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported around 10 a.m. State police said the tanker was carrying several thousand gallons of fuel when it rolled over.

Troopers and Firefighters on-scene, Rt3 NB Billerica, for multiple vehicle crash, including rolled over tanker carrying several thousand gallons of fuel. All lanes both directions closed. NB traffic detour at Exit 76, SB detour at Exit 79. Developing. #MATraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 15, 2023

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said all lanes in both directions are closed and detours are in place.

Tractor trailer rollover with fuel spill in #Billerica on US-3-NB, SB at Exit 76. US-3 SB/NB directions are currently closed. NB detoured at Exit 76, SB Detoured at Exit 79. Expect delays and seek alt route. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) November 15, 2023

No further details were released.