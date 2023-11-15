Multiple-vehicle crash with fuel tanker spill on Route 3 in Billerica

Massachusetts State Police and firefighters are at the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash involving a fuel tanker spill on Route 3 north in Billerica on Wednesday morning.
The crash was reported around 10 a.m. State police said the tanker was carrying several thousand gallons of fuel when it rolled over.
There was no immediate word on any injuries.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said all lanes in both directions are closed and detours are in place.
No further details were released.