Abington, Mass. Police Respond to Pair of Residential Breaks

Abington Police responded to a pair of residential breaks on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers are actively investigating both incidents.
In light of these incidents, the Abington Police Department offers the following tips on protecting your home:
1. Always check and lock your doors and windows;
2. Keep your blinds in their usual position, as someone monitoring your home would notice when they are left down for an extended period of time;
3. Ask a neighbor to watch your home;
4. Notify police of an extended absence; and
5. If you or someone else in your home notices a suspicious person or vehicle in your neighborhood, call the police.