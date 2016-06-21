Abington, Mass. Police Respond to Pair of Residential Breaks

Abington Police responded to a pair of residential breaks on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers are actively investigating both incidents.

In light of these incidents, the Abington Police Department offers the following tips on protecting your home:

1. Always check and lock your doors and windows;

2. Keep your blinds in their usual position, as someone monitoring your home would notice when they are left down for an extended period of time;

3. Ask a neighbor to watch your home;

4. Notify police of an extended absence; and

5. If you or someone else in your home notices a suspicious person or vehicle in your neighborhood, call the police.