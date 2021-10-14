All the Places ‘Hocus Pocus' Was Filmed in Salem

Salem, Massachusetts, is back in full-on Halloween mode this October and there seems to be a lot of hocus pocus in the air.

The 1993 Disney classic “Hocus Pocus” is a seasonal favorite during the spooky season, but here in Massachusetts there is a little extra love for the film. That is because most of the movie’s most iconic scenes were filmed in Salem and the surrounding area.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

From the dance party at Old Town Hall to the flashback from Pioneer Village, there is plenty of local flavor in “Hocus Pocus.”

Rob Michaelson takes you across Salem to show just where your favorite scenes from the movie were filmed. The magic of nostalgia won’t be the only spell that’ll be cast on this journey because he has a few tricks up his sleeve.