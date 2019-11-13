Crews Battle Blaze in Worcester Hours After Firefighter’s Tragic Death

Crews battled a fire in Worcester, Massachusetts Wednesday, hours after a fire lieutenant tragically died in another blaze.

The fire appeared to have damaged businesses, including a pet shop, on the 1100 block of Pleasant Street Wednesday morning.

There was no immediate word about the cause of the blaze or whether injuries had occurred. No pets were lost from the pet store.

The fire came after officials announced the death of Lt. Jason Menard, 39, who died of his injuries after his "heroic efforts" to save people in the four-alarm fire at 7 Stockholm Street reported around 1 a.m.

Chief Michael Lavoie said Menard "heroically" and "selflessly" helped a probationary firefighter to the stairs before returning into the flames to help another firefighter escape out the window.

One firefighter remained in serious but stable condition and a female resident of the apartment also suffered serious injuries in the fire at Stockholm Street.