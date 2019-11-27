Logan Airport Brings Boston’s Booming Food Scene to Terminals

Boston’s thriving food scene is now moving to a place you might not expect —the airport.

"There was a lot of excitement about this notion of bringing local restaurants and restauranteurs," Trade head chef Jody Adams said.

Trade is the latest local restaurant to open its doors inside Logan International Airport's Terminal B.

"It became a really exciting project to think about how could we bring the food we love and we know appeal to so many people into a situation where people are traveling and uncomfortable and the food historically is not very good," Adams said.

From the ambience to the food, Adams said the goal is to create an experience that you’d find in their downtown restaurant.

"People are looking for something a little bit different than the typical hamburger and pizza," Logan Airport Concessions Business Manager Leah Teevan said.

That’s why Logan Airport officials told NBC10 Boston they have been aggressive about finding unique local flavors.

Since 2018, they’ve added restaurants like Trade, Tico, Otto, Davis and Sullivan’s. So far, they’re about halfway through their overhaul, with more to come. Kelly’s Roast Beef, Monument Tavern, Not Your Average Joe’s and Soloniki Greek are set to join the stacked lineup of local eateries available at Logan.

"It’s a definite leap," Sullivan’s owner Brendan Sullivan said. "It’s our first real jump out of South Boston over on Castle Island and put it in someone else’s hands."

But Sullivan said it’s been better than they had hoped.

"Its all the exact same food being prepared here and people love it. They can’t get enough of it," he said.

That’s what Logan Airport officials are counting on as they add even more local restaurants over the next three years.