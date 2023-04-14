Massive Brush Fire Burns in Exeter, RI

Water is being dumped from helicopters onto a large brush fire burning Friday afternoon in Exeter, Rhode Island's governor said.

NBC affiliate WJAR reported that the fire was spreading in woods near Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery.

Gov. Dan McKee is also calling for the evacuation of Exeter residents between William Reynolds Road and Route 102, including Purgatory Road.

The Rhode Island National Guard responded in helicopters in an effort to extinguish the blaze.

The governor's office said a shelter was being opened at the Exeter Public Library at 773 Ten Rod road.