Boston Fire Injures 2 Firefighters, Damages Building

All residents made it out safely, but two fire crew members were hospitalized for minor injuries

By Alec Greaney

Two firefighters were hospitalized as crews knocked down a 2-alarm blaze in Mattapan Saturday morning.

The fire at a 2.5 story building on Clarkwood St. appeared to begin in the rear, eventually spreading from the first floor to the roof and completely burning through the back porches, according to officials.

Some damage was also done to a neighboring house, officials said.

All residents made it out safely, according to the Boston Fire Department, but two fire crew members had to be brought to the hospital for minor injuries.

Heavy winds and down power lines behind the building proved to be obstacles for the firefighters, who reported they had knocked down the fire by 9 a.m. Saturday.

Damages were estimated to be above $200,000, fire officials reported. The cause is not known.

