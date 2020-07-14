Local

mbta

MBTA Bus Driver Assaulted, Police Look to ID 2 Men Involved

The incident happened on an MBTA bus on Brook Road in Milton on June 25, according to a post on Mass. Most Wanted

By Melissa Buja

MBTA Transit Police

An MBTA bus driver was assaulted in a road rage incident last month, Massachusetts authorities said Tuesday, as they sought the public's help identifying two men they say were involved.

The 60-year-old bus driver was struck 10 times and spat on twice when two men opened the driver's door of the bus, according to Mass. Most Wanted. The driver also suffered a broken rib, the post read.

Local

One man has been identified but the other has not, according to the Mass. Most Wanted post, where images of both men allegedly involved were available. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Milton Police Department at 617-698-3800.

This article tagged under:

mbtaMassachusettsbus driverassaultmilton
