MBTA GM to discuss findings of internal safety investigation

Officials with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority will address safety on the transit system on Thursday, including the findings of an internal investigation and third party report.

MBTA CEO and General Manager Phillip Eng will hold the news conference at 2 p.m. Thursday.

The independent report was done by consulting group Carlson Transport, while the internal investigation was led by the MBTA Safety Department.

From fires to derailments, the MBTA's safety concerns are well documented, but the T has been undergoing major maintenance projects lately in hopes of boosting safety and reliability for riders.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

A livestream of the news conference will be featured on this story when it begins.