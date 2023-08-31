Ex-T police sergeant charged with lying about officer assaulting man

A former MBTA Transit Police sergeant was arrested by FBI agents Thursday for allegedly filing false reports over an officer's assault of a man at a Red Line station in Boston, federal prosecutors said.

David Finnerty, 47, is accused of sharing false and misleading information as well as omitting information while discussing an illegal assault an officer he oversaw carried out on a man at Ashmont Station in Dorchester early on July 27, 2018, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Massachusetts.

Finnerty, of Rutland, is due in federal court in Boston Thursday to face two charges of false reports, prosecutors said. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

Prosecutors didn't identify the officer who they said assaulted the man without justification at the station about 1:47 a.m. They said Finnerty made a false arrest report and gave false information at a shift briefing.

It wasn't immediately clear if the officer suspected of assaulting the man has been arrested.

Finnerty violated his oath, said Jodi Cohen, who oversees the Boston FBI bureau.

"Make no mistake, the FBI will do everything we can to help our law enforcement partners bring to justice anyone who violates their oath by trying to cover up civil rights violations, overshadowing the majority of officers who are dedicated, honest, and fully committed to enforcing our laws and building trust within their communities," she said in a statement.

Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy said his office, which prosecutes federal crimes in Massachusetts, holds police officers "in the highest regard."

"Instances of police misconduct are rare, but they need to be investigated and prosecuted when they do happen, especially when supervisors are involved as alleged here. For the good of the community and all the honorable officers and supervisors in the police ranks, misconduct of this nature cannot be tolerated. I commend the leadership of the MBTA Transit Police for their sustained cooperation in this investigation," he said in a statement.