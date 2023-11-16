The billions it will take to repair the MBTA, by the numbers

If you want a fully functioning MBTA, it will cost you — a lot, according to the agency.

The T on Thursday put the price tag for all the necessary repairs at about $24.5 billion. That's more than the final cost of the Big Dig, adjusted for inflation.

The capital needs assessment is what it would cost to bring the T to what it considers a state of good repair, including replacing tracks, trains and stations. The estimate finds 64% of all its assets need updating.

The last time the MBTA did a capital needs assessment, in 2019, the price tag was $10 billion. Thursday's estimate is a roughly 145% increase.

Here's a breakdown of what the T says it needs to fix and a comparison of other costs:

MBTA repair cost breakdown

Facilities: $6.4 billion (35% of assets)

Rolling Stock: $2.4 billion (55% of assets)

Equipment: $52 million (28% of assets)

Structures: $5.3 billion (22% of assets)

Signals – Commuter Rail: $1.3 billion (80% of assets)

Signals – Transit: $753 million (53% of assets)

Track – Commuter Rail: $1.2 billion (9% of assets)

Track – Transit: $2.0 billion (89% of assets)

Power: $5.1 billion (76% of assets)

Read a more detailed breakdown of the T's repairs here.

How much would $24.5 billion buy you?

With $24.5 billion, you could buy Boston's four major sports teams, and still have $7 billion left over for other interests as one of the wealthiest 340 or so people in the world. Here's how much each costs, according to Forbes:

New England Patriots: $7 billion

Boston Celtics: $4.7 billion

Boston Red Sox: $4.5 billion

Boston Bruins: $1.4 billion

What about the Big Dig?

The Big Dig is among the most important infrastructure projects not just in Boston's recent history but the country's. It replaced a badly congested elevated highway through the city's downtown with a series of underground highways to improve the flow of traffic and allow businesses and foot traffic to flourish in the area.

As longtime Boston residents know all to well, the construction took a decade and a half and became a punch line for cost overruns. But

Official cost of the Big Dig: $14.8B

Inflation-adjusted official cost of the Big Dig: $22.5B

Final cost of The Big Dig, after loans payments end in 2032: $24.3B (estimated in 2012)

Soaring estimate for Central Artery-Ted Williams Tunnel highlights mounting MA transportation funding crisis