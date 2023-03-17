MBTA Hoping to Lift Global Speed Restriction on Green Line by Saturday

The acting head of the MBTA said Friday that he was "optimistic" that the last of the global speed restrictions placed on the T's subway and trolley lines last week can be lifted by Saturday morning.

The entirety of the Green Line remains under the restriction as of Friday, more than a week after an inspection of part of the Red Line triggered the global speed restrictions on all of the T's four heavy and light rail lines.

Still, pockets of track — about 25% of the total — will remain under restrictions, according to the MBTA, meaning trains won't be able to go over certain sections of track faster than 25 mph, or 10 mph on restricted curves and other specialized stretches of track.

"I remain focused on the safety of fixing the system. That is what our riders want and deserve,," interim MBTA General Manager Jeff Gonneville said at a news conference.

Rail speeds were reduced on all T lines last Thursday based on findings by a Department of Public Utilities inspection on the Red Line earlier in the week. It found several issues that required immediate attention, including concerns with priority-one track conditions, electrical access boxes on the right of way and headlight operations within the tunnels, and missing or inconsistent documentation around which repairs were actually made.

Riders have been frustrated Thursday and Friday by speed restrictions on the MBTA.

The sudden announcement slowed trains systemwide. Global speed restrictions were lifted the next day for the Red, Blue, and Orange lines, but they remained on the Green Line and — until this Thursday — the Mattapan trolley.

Riders have been warned to plan for additional travel time and longer headways on all subway and trolley lines, given that pockets of slow zones have remained.