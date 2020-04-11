Local
MCAS

MCAS Requirement Waived for Mass. Students This Spring

The move was highly recommended by educators after Baker canceled classes until May 4

By Josh Sullivan

Jeffrey Riley Lawrence Public Schools
necn

Students in Massachusetts won't have to take the MCAS exams this spring, amid school closures across the state due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Gov. Charlie Baker signed the law that cancels the exam requirement for graduating high school.

"Cancelling MCAS testing for the remainder of this school year will enable our teachers and students to focus on learning and personal well-being as we continue to navigate the current public health emergency," state Sen. Jason Lewis, a chair of the Legislature's Education Committee, said in a statement after the bill was agreedThursday. "Legislators heard loud and clear from teachers, parents and superintendents that this was the right thing to do."

Local

New Hampshire Public Radio 2 hours ago

NH Radio Station Bringing Listeners Together Amid Pandemic

Massachusetts 4 hours ago

Chelsea’s Leaders Believe It Has Mass.’ Highest Rate of Coronavirus Infection

The state has never canceled the exam, according to The Boston Globe.

But the move was strongly recommended by educators, who flooded legislators with requests to after Baker canceled classes until May 4, according to a statement from the Massachusetts Teacher's Association.

Jeffrey Riley, the state's education commissioner, will have the option of waiving the mandate that seniors pass the exam to graduate, the MTA said.

The State House News Service contributed to this report.

This article tagged under:

MCASMassachusettscoronaviruseducation
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us