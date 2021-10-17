Medway Firefighters Rescue Calf that Fell Into Well

There is no such thing as a typical day for firefighters, something illustrated by a call that fire crews received this weekend in Medway, Massachusetts.

The Medway Fire Department responded to a local farm Saturday where a calf had fallen into a 20-foot deep well and was in serious danger of drowning.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Fire crews executed a technical animal rescue and successfully removed the calf from the well. The fire department happily shared that the animal then rejoined the waiting herd.

Medway firefighters were assisted by Medway police officers.