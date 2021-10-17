Local

Medway

Medway Firefighters Rescue Calf that Fell Into Well

We're happy to report the calf was successfully removed from the well and rejoined the herd.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Medway Fire Department/Facebook

There is no such thing as a typical day for firefighters, something illustrated by a call that fire crews received this weekend in Medway, Massachusetts.

The Medway Fire Department responded to a local farm Saturday where a calf had fallen into a 20-foot deep well and was in serious danger of drowning.

Fire crews executed a technical animal rescue and successfully removed the calf from the well. The fire department happily shared that the animal then rejoined the waiting herd.

Medway firefighters were assisted by Medway police officers.

