Mercedes Catches Fire on Mass. Pike in Southborough

Massachusetts State Police reported traffic delays on I-90 eastbound in Southborough

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Nathan Rubin

A car fire caused traffic delays Sunday on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Southborough, state police said.

Massachusetts State Police and firefighters responded to Interstate 90 eastbound for a Mercedes on fire. Dashcam video shared by state police appeared to show the middle and right lane closed, with traffic moving in the left lane.

At least one ambulance and one fire truck responded to the scene by 4 p.m. There was no immediate word on any injuries.

Police said all lanes had reopened by 4:45 p.m.

A picture shared with NBC10 Boston by a man driving by the scene showed the fire had been extinguished, leaving behind a charred vehicle.

There was no word on what caused the fire.

