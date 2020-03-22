Local

Meth Lab Discovered in Foxboro Home

Four young children were removed and taken to a local hospital for evaluation. Two people now face charges.

By Nathalie Sczublewski

Two people are facing charges after police discovered a suspected meth lab inside a single-family home Sunday morning. 

Foxboro Police and the Massachusetts State Police Clandestine Lab Enforcement Team used a search warrant to enter the home. Four small children were removed and taken to a local hospital for evaluation.  

 Exposure to the by-products of methamphetamine and other drug manufacturing can be extremely toxic to young children, as well as pose a risk of fire and explosion. The Department of Children and Families were notified.

Authorities are investigating the situation.

