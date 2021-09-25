Janey Endorses Wu to Be Next Mayor of Boston

Boston Mayor Kim Janey has backed Michelle Wu to succeed her, giving the city councilor one of the most high-profile endorsements in the mayoral election so far.

Janey appeared with Wu at a campaign endorsement event at Roxbury's Nubian Square Saturday.

"We have so much more to do. It is why I am endorsing Michelle Wu," Janey said.

Wu and fellow City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George won the preliminary election to be mayor earlier this month, setting up a showdown for November's vote. The winner will be the first woman and first person of color elected to be Boston's mayor.

On Thursday, the pair agreed with current Mayor Kim Janey that power would transfer to the election's winner on Nov. 16.

Wu has already been endorsed by U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, among other city and state officials and unions.

Essaibi George counts former Boston Police Commissioner William Gross among her endorsements, along with local unions.

Janey, Boston's first female and first Black mayor, stepped into the role after Marty Walsh was appointed U.S. secretary of Labor, but she didn't finish in the top two of the preliminary election.

Walsh has said he wouldn't back anybody in the contest, though Essaibi George escorted his mother, along with her own mother, to vote in Dorchester this month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

