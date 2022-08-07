“Microburst” Thunderstorm Rips Through Medford Mass., Knocks Trees Over

Residents of Medford, Massachusetts say a "microburst" thunderstorm ripped through the town Sunday evening around 7:30 p.m., knocking over trees and knocking out power to homes in the town.

In the streets of Medford, members of the town public works department are cleaning up broken branches and removing broken-down tree trunks with wood chippers.

Damage to the town is obvious, as trees lay split and mangled on Bradley Road, and neighborhoods remain eerily dark and quiet due to power outages.

"The wind kicked up, it was lightning, thunder shook the house," said Frank O'Leary, a Medford resident out walking his dog with his daughter, observing the damage. "The power went out and we walked around, and there were trees down and everything."

"The rain got very heavy and the wind got real sideways," said Medford resident Kevin Cuddeback. "Looking at the national grid site, I could see my power went out at and then this side of the neighborhood goes out at 7:35 [p.m.]."

Some residents in Medford are concerned for elderly neighbors who are without air conditioning because of the power outage, as many neighborhoods are still without power.