Milton residents to vote on MBTA zoning law compliance

A controversial plan to build multi-family housing will go up for a vote in Milton, Massachusetts, Wednesday.

This plan has divided residents in town.

The choice on the ballot for Milton neighbors is will the town join several municipalities in the state, to put at least one multi-family housing zoning area near public transit.

If residents vote yes, it will bring Milton into compliance with what’s known as the MBTA Communities Act — legislation passed nearly three years ago that mandates cities and towns served by the T to create affordable housing without the need for a special permit.

This anticipated vote was supposed to be held Tuesday, but the storm system delayed it.

Nearly 2,500 units would be added under the plan. But thousands of residents are not on board with the idea. Some believe additional housing would put an unfair burden on the already dense population, while others believe it’ll lead to increased traffic.

However, about five months ago, the Healey administration announced municipalities that don’t comply may have some state grant programs taken away and Attorney General Andrea Campbell has already threatened legal action if the town votes against.

Polls open at 8 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m., after which votes will be tallied and results could be announced by Wednesday night.