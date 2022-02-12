Local

POLICE

Milton's Curry College Heightens Security After Racial Threats and Hate Speech

Campus public safety officials say over the past two weeks they’ve responded to over 9 incidents of bias-related graffiti

By Kirsten Glavin

072718 curry college generic
NBC10 Boston

Milton's Curry college is adding extra security today, after a threat was made targeting Black students.

On Tuesday, a swastika was found drawn in a men’s restroom.

Brendan Bedell, a student said, “it’s terrible. It’s terrible. There’s no reason for it. Everyone here should be grown adults and should act..  So it’s pretty terrible.”

Police say whoever did this, wrote they would carry out the threat on today’s date, Jan 12th.

Campus public safety officials say over the past two weeks they’ve responded to over 9 incidents of bias-related graffiti, some of which involved hate speech.

According to campus security, they have more than 100 cameras on campus and they’ve added three extra cameras near some of the areas where the incidents have taken place.

Milton police say they are adding uniformed and plain clothed police officers to campus in addition to a beefed-up public safety presence.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Local

POLICE 3 hours ago

Franklin Police Block Roads for Barricaded Subject

shooting 1 hour ago

DA Investigating Police Shooting in Lexington

This article tagged under:

POLICEracismmiltoncurry college
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us