Minor Wanted in Boston Police Cruiser Fire Is Caught Before Int'l Flight: Police

A minor is in Boston police custody after being detained while trying to get on a plan in New York City because they were wanted in the burning of a police cruiser back in Boston this spring.

The juvenile, police said, had a one-way ticket out of the country. Officials didn't give his name or any identifying information about him, but said the minor was detained on Christmas Eve and taken into Boston police custody Friday, three weeks later.

The Boston police cruiser was burned in the aftermath of a series of peaceful demonstrations held May 31 in protest of a police officer killing George Floyd. Several

The minor was initially taken into custody on June 11 by Boston police investigators and Framingham police but was released later, according to Friday's announcement.

By Christmas Eve, there was a warrant out for the minor's arrested, issued in the Boston Municipal Court's juvenile division, for "Delinquent to Wit: Arson of a Motor Vehicle and Inciting a Riot" charges, police said. That's what authorities at the airport in New York discovered when the boy was "was attempting to board a one-way, international flight."

Boston police detectives took custody of the minor at a juvenile detention center in New York on Friday, and he'll face a judge in Boston Juvenile Court, police said.

The FBI was involved in the investigation into the cruiser fire -- they put out a call for help identifying two people seen next to the burning vehicle.

And on June 11, Boston police announced the arrest of a 15-year-old from Framingham in the case. It wasn't immediately clear if that was the same minor as the one taken into custody in New York.

