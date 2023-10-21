Missing 15-year-old Franklin girl found safe, police say

A 15-year-old girl who had been missing for more than 10 days in Franklin, Massachusetts, has been found, police announced Saturday.

Franklin police said Jazlyn Rodrigues was safely located Saturday afternoon and was being reunited with her family.

Massachusetts State Police shared the local police department's social media update and thanked everyone who shared the missing child alert for the Franklin High School student.

Franklin Public Schools sent an email to the community shortly after police made their announcement, saying they were grateful and relieved Rodrigues had been found safe. Superintendent Lucas Giguere added that the district would continue to support the Franklin Police Department in its efforts moving forward.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police did not provide any further information Saturday, including where the teen was found, but they did say an investigation into her whereabouts remains ongoing.

UPDATE from @franklinpolice. Thank you to all who read and shared the missing child alert. https://t.co/yhwOaMMDO0 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 21, 2023

Rodrigues had last been seen on Oct. 10 around 7 p.m. after leaving her Woodview Way home in Franklin.

Police had said at the time their investigation suggested she left her home on her own free will and there was no evidence of any criminal activity or foul play up to that point.

Franklin Public Schools had said Friday they were hoping for the student's safe return home soon, noting they were assisting the Franklin Police Department with their investigation and that it was imperative Rodrigues knew she was not in any trouble.

"Her family and the entire community just want her to come home," an email sent to district families read.

Community members were also actively working to find the teen, distributing flyers across town with her photo and also creating the "Help Find Jazlyn Rodrigues" Facebook account, where updated information was being shared.

The group announced Saturday the 15-year-old had been found, thanking all of the volunteers for their support.

"Her family is so grateful," a post read, calling the Franklin Police Department amazing. "Please continue to keep them in your prayers."