nantucket

Nantucket police search for missing 20-year-old

By Matt Fortin

Police on Nantucket are looking for a missing 20-year-old man.

The Nantucket, Massachusetts, Police Department said on Tuesday that Jhan Barbosa was missing, and that his last known location was near the Town Pier, on his way to a relative's house in the Hinsdale Road and Macys Lane area, on Oct. 5.

Barbosa is six foot two inches tall, and has a tattoo on his left forearm of the sun and ocean.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts should contact the Nantucket Police Department.

This article tagged under:

nantucket
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us