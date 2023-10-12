Missing labradoodle is latest case showing need for dog walker regs, Dedham animal control says

A dog is missing in Dedham, Massachusetts, and officials in the town say the case is indicative of a larger issue — a lack of regulation in the dog care industry.

Dedham's animal control officer, Deni Goldman, says that there needs to be more compliance requirements for providers of pet care, and that owners need to be better informed about how to ensure they are leaving their furry friends with someone responsible.

As for the latest missing dog case in town, authorities are asking for help tracking down a five-year-old labradoodle named Lola.

Lola's been missing for over a week now, after she was let off leash at a local park called Wilson Mountain by a dog walking company. Anyone with any information on Lola, or where she is, has been urged to call Dedham Animal Control at 781-751-9300.

On Beacon Hill, lawmakers have been discussing a bill called Ollie's Law that would create some guidelines for doggie daycares and boarding facilities — dog walkers, though, have not been included in the bill at this point.

Massachusetts currently has no statewide oversight pertaining to breeders and boarding facilities, according to the MSPCA, which says that kennel oversight varies between different towns.

Dedham will hold a training session for local dog walkers and companies at the Dedham Public Safety Building on Nov. 1.