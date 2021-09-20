Missing Massachusetts Woman Found Safe

A Massachusetts woman who was missing for over a week has been found safe, authorities said Monday.

The Essex County District Attorney's Office said Dolly Thapa, a former Rowley resident who had recently been staying in Wellesley, "has been located alive and well."

Thapa, 38, had last been seen leaving a friend's home on the morning of Sept. 12. She was reported missing by her family members on Sept. 13 when she failed to return home as expected.

The district attorney's office said details on where Thapa was located and how are not available at this time.