Missing Person Out of Lawrence; Police Seek Help

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Lawrence police at 978-794-5900

By Matt Fortin

Lawrence Police Department

There's a missing person out of Lawrence, Massachusetts, and police have asked the public for help in the search.

The Lawrence Police Department said online the person pictured is missing. The agency did not provide her name or age in their post.

She was last seen wearing a baby blue sweater, black pants and white and blue sneakers, according to police.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Lawrence police at 978-794-5900.

