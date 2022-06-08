Local

Missing Teen

MISSING TEEN: Plainville, Mass. Police Seek Missing 17-Year-Old

Keegan Jones, 17, was last seen leaving King Philip Regional High School in Wrentham, Mass. late Tuesday afternoon

By Thea DiGiammerino

Plainville Police Department

Police in Plainville, Massachusetts, are searching for a missing 17-year-old.

Keegan Jones, 17, hasn't been seen since yesterday afternoon. He is described as 5-foot-8, 125 to 130 pounds with long, light brown hair. He was last seen leaving King Philip Regional High School around 5:15 p.m. and last known to be wearing a maroon shirt and khaki pants.

Keegan drives a red 2017 Toyota Corolla with Massachusetts plates LG3175. He does not have a cell phone with him, police said.

Anyone with information or who spots Keegan or his vehicle is asked to call Plainville police at 508-809-5555.  

