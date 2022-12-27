Mom Charged After Newborn Is Found Struggling to Breathe in NH Woods: Officials

The woman who police in New Hampshire said lied about the location of a newborn found in the woods remained in a hospital Tuesday morning, as she faced a felony charge in connection with the allegations by Manchester first responders.

Alexandra Eckersley, who is 26 years old, has been arrested, after allegedly giving birth to a baby in the woods and misdirecting first responders about the newborn's location.

Frigid Temperatures

Eckersley called police for help after delivering a baby in the woods near West Side Arena in Manchester early Monday morning, according to firefighters. The temperature was below 20 degrees.

Manchester police and fire, along with American Medical Response, searched in an area that Eckersley directed them to, but did not find the baby, according to Manchester police.

Newborn Found

More than an hour later, the mother of the child "revealed the true location of the baby and led officers to the area," according to police. First responders found the baby struggling to breathe in a tent in the woods, and rushed the infant to the hospital.

"They started immediately assisting the baby to breathe and keeping the baby warm and they rushed to the hospital in the fire engine," Manchester Fire Chief Jon Starr said. "We were amazed that the baby was still alive but that just speaks to the professionalism of first responders here in Manchester."

Mother Facing Charges

Alexandra Eckersley remained in the hospital Tuesday morning. Police arrested her on an unrelated warrant for endangering the welfare of a child. She also has been charged with felony reckless conduct in connection with this recent incident, police said.

She is expected in court for an arraignment on Tuesday.