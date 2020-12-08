More Maine Schools Added to Moderate Virus Risk Category

Maine has added another county to its list of those that are urged to take extra precautions to avoid spread of the coronavirus.

The state uses a color-coded system to classify the level of risk at schools in its 16 counties.

Maine broke another daily coronavirus record Monday,

The Maine Department of Education has said it's adding Oxford County's school districts to the list of counties that are deemed ``yellow,'' or moderate risk.

Oxford joins Androscoggin, Somerset and York counties in the moderate category. The rest of the counties in the state are deemed green, or low risk.

The education department says it's also closely monitoring Penobscot County, which is still in the green category.