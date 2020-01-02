‘Most Fun I’ve Had All Decade’: Teen Reacts to Gronk’s New Year’s Eve Surprise

A Massachusetts teenager got the surprise of a lifetime on New Year's Eve thanks to former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

"This is probably the most fun I've had all decade," said 17-year-old Aiden Clark of Ware.

Clark and his family talked with Steve Harvey live on national TV before the ball dropped on New Year's Eve.

"Aiden was diagnosed with a seizure disorder back when he was 6 years old, and as shortly as three or four years ago, he wasn't even able to attend school and he had exploratory surgery at Boston Children's Hospital, brain surgery," his dad, Shawn Clark, said on TV. "That all but cured him."

The Ware High School junior thought he was there to be an ambassador for Make-A-Wish, but the non-profit had other plans.

"What's up, Aiden, how you doing? Give me a hug man, give me a hug!" exclaimed Gronkowski.

Gronk surprised Clark on stage and gave him and his brother, Rhys, a signed football, a helmet, a jersey and tickets to this year's Super Bowl, granting the teen's wish to go to the big game.

"I wanted to jump all over him and hug him," Aiden Clark said.

He may have played it cool on TV, but back in the halls of his high school, classmates have been calling him a celebrity all day. One teacher even replayed the special moment for his class.

"I've got a lot of congratulations today," Clark said Thursday with a smile.

"The Super Bowl's going to be anticlimactic after this," Shawn Clark said.

But he knows the journey to get here was long and paved with lots of trying times.

"It's a heartbreaking disease," Shawn Clark said. "It's, you're totally fine and functional one day, an hour later, you're not."

So now that Aiden Clark is back in school and improving every day, this moment is really icing on the cake.

"To see that go down was amazing," his father said.

"It's probably on my Mount Rushmore of moments in my life," Aiden Clark said.

Make-A-Wish is flying the whole family down to Miami for the Super Bowl, but he only has two tickets for the actual game.

He says country singer Lauren Alaina offered to go with him, and while he was tempted, he said he thinks he'll take his dad.