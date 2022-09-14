Mother and Son Arrested on Fentanyl Trafficking Charges in Maine

A mother and son from Maine were arrested Wednesday morning along with two others in connection with a large scale drug trafficking operation.

Tammy Davis, 61, and her son, Nicholas Ames, 39, both of East Machias, were arrested following the execution of a search warrant at a home on Jacksonville Road in East Machias around 6:30 a.m., according to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency. They said the warrant resulted from an investigation that included undercover drug buys from the home.

Davis was charged with aggravated trafficking of fentanyl due to a previous drug felony conviction, while her son faces a fentanyl trafficking charge.

Two New York men were also arrested in the sweep. Jermaine Henry, 33, and Rashan Howard, 27, of the Bronx, were both charged with the unlawful trafficking of fentanyl and cocaine.

Seized during the investigation was approximately 2.9 grams of fentanyl and 78 grams of crack cocaine with a street value of $15,850 and $2,455 in suspected drug proceeds.

All four suspects were taken to the Washington County Jail for booking. Bail was set at $50,000 cash for Henry and Howard. Bail amounts for Davis and Ames have not yet been set.

Additional arrests are expected, the Maine DEA said.

Assisting the DEA with the investigation by Maine State Police, the Washington County Sheriff's Department and Homeland Security Investigation.