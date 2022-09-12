Two Seriously Hurt After Shooting in Portland, Maine's Old Port

Two people were seriously hurt early Monday morning after a shooting in the Old Port area of Portland, Maine, according to police.

Two Portland officers were patrolling when they heard gunshots ring out around 1 a.m. The officers found a man on Wharf Street, near Union Street, that had been shot multiple times, a news release from the city's police department said. Police also found a woman who had been shot multiple times at the corner of Fore Street and Union Street, officers said. Police believe she was shot on Wharf Street, and walked to that intersection before collapsing there.

Both victims were given preliminary treatments on-scene, before being taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. They're both seriously hurt.

Police said overnight that Fore, Union and Wharf Streets were closed down while investigators search for evidence in the area. It's unclear how long those impacts are in place.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at 207-874-8575.