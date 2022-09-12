Local

Portland

Two Seriously Hurt After Shooting in Portland, Maine's Old Port

A man and a woman have been hospitalized after being shot multiple times early Monday morning in the popular tourist district

By Matt Fortin

A Portland, Maine, police cruiser
NECN

Two people were seriously hurt early Monday morning after a shooting in the Old Port area of Portland, Maine, according to police.

Two Portland officers were patrolling when they heard gunshots ring out around 1 a.m. The officers found a man on Wharf Street, near Union Street, that had been shot multiple times, a news release from the city's police department said. Police also found a woman who had been shot multiple times at the corner of Fore Street and Union Street, officers said. Police believe she was shot on Wharf Street, and walked to that intersection before collapsing there.

Both victims were given preliminary treatments on-scene, before being taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. They're both seriously hurt.

Police said overnight that Fore, Union and Wharf Streets were closed down while investigators search for evidence in the area. It's unclear how long those impacts are in place.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at 207-874-8575.

