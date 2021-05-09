Mother Gorilla Forms Kinship With Baby Boy at Franklin Park Zoo

Mothers of all species are have the same loving instincts, it appears.

Emmily Austin, who traveled to Boston's Franklin Park Zoo with her 5-month-old son, Canyon, discovered as much on a recent trip when she met Kiki the gorilla, herself a mother of five.

Austin held Canyon up against the safety glass to see the gorillas when Kiki took notice and came over to see the baby herself, becoming fascinated with the toddler.

"It was so sweet," Austin told NBC affiliate News Center Maine. "For like well over five minutes she just sat there watching him and just staring at him so lovingly."

Eventually, Kiki brought over her only son, Pablo, to see Canyon as well.

Though Canyon slept through most of the experience, Austin said she is excited to return to the zoo and hopes to see Kiki again.

"When I walked into the zoo that day, I never could've imagined that we'd have this experience," Austin told News Center Maine. "It was so beautiful and we walked out over the moon