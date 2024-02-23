Karen Read

Blogger ‘Turtleboy' facing new charges

Aidan Kearney was already set to be in court for a bail hearing Friday, and could be arraigned on the new charges as well

Aidan Kearney, the controversial blogger known as "Turtleboy" who's become well-known in Massachusetts for his part in the Karen Read murder investigation, has been indicted on two new charges, according to court documents.

A Norfolk County grand jury on Thursday indicted Kearney on charges of harassing a witness and intercepting wire or oral communication from a woman, according to the documents.

The woman at the heart of the new charges, for conduct in Medfield on about Dec. 23, is the one whose allegations prompted assault and battery and witness intimidation charges against Kearney three days later.

Kearney was already scheduled to be in court Friday for a bail hearing. He may also be arraigned Friday on the new charges.

Kearney had posted online Thursday night about expecting to be able to leave custody at Friday's bail hearing.

He faces separate charges, also including witness intimidation, for alleged conduct involving witnesses and investigators in the Karen Read murder investigation, which is set to go to trial next month.

This is a developing news story that will be updated.

