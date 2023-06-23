Local

allston

Motorcycle crash on Mass. Pike in Allston closes several lanes

By Matt Fortin

A crash involving a motorcycle closed down several lanes of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston on Friday morning, according to officials at MassDOT.

The crash, reported around 6:30 a.m., happened in the Allston stretch of I-90 on the westbound side of the highway, a DOT spokesperson said. The two left lanes on the westbound side of the road were closed, and the right lane on the east bound side of the Pike was also closed.

Additional details, including on any potential injuries, were not immediately available.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

allston
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us