Motorcycle Driver Dead After Crash Into Telephone Pole in Exeter, RI, Police Say

The driver of a motorcycle has died after crashing in Exeter Tuesday night, according to the Rhode Island State Police.

State troopers responded to the wreck on Sunderland Road at around 9 p.m. Tuesday. The motorcycle left the road while it was traveling north and hit a telephone pole not far from Route 102, according to troopers.

The driver, identified by police as William Gavitt, a 32-year-old from West Kingston, was seriously injured and later pronounced dead at Kent County Hospital.

No other vehicles were involved in the wreck. Police didn't immediately say what they think caused the crash.