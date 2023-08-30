Motorcycle crash

Motorcycle driver seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash in Nashua, NH

Anyone who saw or recorded the crash or may have information about the other vehicle involved, which fled the scene, is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police

By Asher Klein

A crashed motorcycle on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023.
New Hampshire State Police

A motorcycle driver was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash on the Everett Turnpike Tuesday in Nashua, New Hampshire, police said.

The vehicle that hit the motorcycle, a black 2007 Harley Davidson, didn't stop, according to New Hampshire State Police, who are asking for help identifying the vehicle.

The injured driver was taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center after the crash near mile marker 2 about 6:13 p.m., police said.

Anyone who saw or recorded the crash or may have information about the other vehicle involved is asked to contact police at 603-223-4101 or by emailing William.J.Moran@dos.nh.gov.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More New Hampshire news

New Hampshire 3 hours ago

NH man accused of intentionally setting fire to church, crashing car into it

decision 2024 20 hours ago

NH attorney general reviewing constitutional argument that Trump can't run for president

NH Primary Aug 29

New Hampshire Primary 2024 candidate tracker

This article tagged under:

Motorcycle crashNew HampshireNashua
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us