Motorcycle driver seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash in Nashua, NH

A motorcycle driver was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash on the Everett Turnpike Tuesday in Nashua, New Hampshire, police said.

The vehicle that hit the motorcycle, a black 2007 Harley Davidson, didn't stop, according to New Hampshire State Police, who are asking for help identifying the vehicle.

The injured driver was taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center after the crash near mile marker 2 about 6:13 p.m., police said.

Anyone who saw or recorded the crash or may have information about the other vehicle involved is asked to contact police at 603-223-4101 or by emailing William.J.Moran@dos.nh.gov.