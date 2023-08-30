New Hampshire

NH man accused of intentionally setting fire to church, crashing car into it

Matthew Jackson is also accused of being involved in an attempted break-in with a fire extinguisher at the 7-Eleven next door

By Matt Fortin

A Salem, New Hampshire, man has been accused of setting a fire at a Hudson church before flagging police officers down in the middle of the night to let them know about it.

Matthew Jackson, 29, is facing multiple charges — including a felony count of arson — and is also accused of being involved in an attempted break-in with a fire extinguisher at a 7-Eleven next to the church, according to the Hudson Police Department.

In a news release, the Hudson Police Department said that its officers were flagged down by a man in the road near the corner of Central Street and Greeley Street at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, letting them know about a fire at the First Baptist Church of Hudson.

An investigation suggested that Jackson intentionally started the fire, which had caused extensive damage, police said. He also allegedly crashed his car into the side of the church.

While they were looking into the church fire, police were made aware of a break-in attempt at the 7-Eleven next door — it appeared that someone had tried to break in using a fire extinguisher, and then sprayed the extinguisher all over the parking lot and the front of the store, police said.

Police allege that Jackson was involved in that, too.

He is now being charged with arson, burglary, criminal mischief, misdemeanor conduct after an accident and resisting arrest.

An investigation is ongoing by Hudson police.

