NH Primary

New Hampshire Primary 2024 candidate tracker

A guide to all of the upcoming visits by 2024 presidential candidates

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

New Hampshire is one of the earliest and most-influential presidential primaries. Want to keep up with which candidates are visiting the state and when? Be sure to bookmark NBC10 Boston's New Hampshire Primary 2024 candidate tracker and check back often for updates:

Friday, Sept. 1

6:30 p.m.: Vivek Ramaswamy Town Hall, Victoria Inn, 430 High St., Hampton, NH 03842

Saturday, Sept. 2

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

9 a.m.: Vivek Ramaswamy hosts breakfast, Ken & Jean Miller's Barn, 2 Old Coach Lane, Amherst, NH 03031

1 p.m.: Vivek Ramaswamy attends Hopkinton Fair Rally, Hopkinton Fair Grandstands, 392 Kearsarge Ave., Contoocook, NH 03229

3:15 p.m.: Vivek Ramaswamy meet & greet, Robie's Country Store, 9 Riverside Drive, Hooksett, NH 03106

U.S. & World

hurricane season 24 mins ago

What to know about Disney World's hurricane policy as Hurricane Idalia approaches Florida

Medicare 1 hour ago

Popular diabetes, blood thinner drugs among 8 treatments targeted for Medicare price negotiations

5 p.m.: Vivek Ramaswamy house party, Home of Sturdy & Heidi Thomas, 74 Craig Road, Dublin, NH 03444

7:30 p.m.: Vivek Ramaswamy Town Hall, Newport Opera House, 20 Main St., Newport, NH 03773

Sunday, Sept. 3

1:30 p.m.: Vivek Ramaswamy meet & greet, Lancaster Fair, 516 Main St., Lancaster, NH 03584

4 p.m.: Vivek Ramaswamy Town Hall with Mt. Washington Valley Republicans, North Conway Community Center, 78 Norcross Circle, Conway, NH 03860

7:30 p.m.: Vivek Ramaswamy Town Hall, Conference Center at Blueberry Lane, 35 Blueberry Lane, Laconia, NH 03246

Monday, Sept. 4

1 p.m.: Vivek Ramaswamy attends Milford Labor Day Parade, Milford High School, 100 West St., Milford, NH 03055

3 p.m.: Vivek Ramaswamy attends Salem GOP Labor Day Picnic, Salem-Derry Elks Lodge, 39 Shadow Lake Road, Salem, NH 03079

Tuesday, Sept. 5

6 p.m.: Nikki Haley Town Hall, Claremont Senior Center, 5 Acer Heights Road, Claremont, NH 03743

Wednesday, Sept. 6

2 p.m.: Nikki Haley hosts Veterans for Nikki Town Hall, Merrimack VFW Post 8641, 282 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack, NH 03054

7 p.m.: Nikki Haley hosts Education Town Hall, Founders Academy, 5 Perimeter Road, Manchester, Nh 03103

Thursday, Sept. 7

5:30 p.m.: Tim Scott headlines Scott Brown's Backyard BBQ, 33 Oceanview Avenue, Rye, NH 03870

Not seeing your candidate's upcoming listing here? Email marc.fortier@nbcuni.com with details and we'll add it to our list.

This article tagged under:

NH Primary
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us