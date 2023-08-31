Randolph

Motorcycle driver taken to hospital after crash in Randolph

Video of the scene showed a BMW SUV with damage to its front end

A crash in Randolph, Massachusetts, late on Wednesday night involved a motorcycle and another vehicle, sending one person to the hospital, according to police.

The Randolph Police Department said that it responded to the crash at around 11:15 p.m. at the corner of North Main Street and Canton Street. The vehicle and motorcycle had hit each other.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital, and is expected to recover, police said.

An investigation into the crash remained ongoing.

