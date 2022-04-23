Local

Dudley MA

Motorcyclist Dead After Collision with Another Vehicle in Dudley Mass.

The motorcyclist was a resident of Dudley, along with the driver of the car

By Evan Ringle

Late Sunday afternoon, a 61-year-old male motorcyclist was killed after a collision with a car pulling out of its driveway in Dudley, Mass.

The driver of the car, a 17-year-old male suffered minor injuries.

The accident occurred on Route 131, where afterwards drivers of both vehicles were transported in ambulances to local hospitals. The accident caused roadways to be shut down for several hours, reopening again at around 7 p.m.

The names of the driver and motorcyclist are currently being withheld pending notification of their families.

Dudley Police are currently investigating the crash.

