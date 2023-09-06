Motorcyclist killed during crash with pickup truck in Manchester, NH

A motorcycle driver from Manchester, New Hampshire, was killed on Tuesday night during a crash with a truck, according to the city's police department.

The crash involved a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a Toyota Tundra pickup truck, the Manchester Police Department said in a news release. Police officers responded to the area of Weston Road and Hoyt Street at around 8 p.m. for the wreck.

The motorcycle driver who was killed has been identified by authorities as William Boudreau Jr., who was 57 years old.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.

An investigation into the collision is still underway, and anyone with information has been asked to contact police at 603-792-5444.