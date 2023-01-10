Motorcyclist Killed During Crash With Sedan in Hudson, NH

A motorcyclist died following a crash Monday night in Hudson, New Hampshire, according to first responders in the town.

Hudson police and fire responded to Route 102 for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle just after 6 p.m. Monday, according to the police department. When crews got to the crash, they began treating the hurt motorcyclist, but he died on scene, according to a news release.

Investigators determined that the motorcycle, heading west, crashed into the passenger side of a Mazda sedan driving eastbound and making a left turn. The driver of the sedan wasn't hurt.

Police noted that drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, and also said the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

A crash investigation remained underway. Police have not released the name of the man killed.