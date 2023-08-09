Local

Methuen

Motorcyclist killed in Methuen crash

A 28-year-old man from Haverhill, Massachusetts, was killed in a crash with a Jeep Wrangler in Methuen

A man is dead after a motorcycle crash Wednesday night in Methuen, Massachusetts.

Police were called around 8:30 p.m. to the intersection of Lowell Street and Arnold Street, where a motorcycle and a Jeep Wrangler collided.

The motorcycle's operator, a 28-year-old Haverhill man, was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver stayed at the scene, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

